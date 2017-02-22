WGEM-FOX to carry Unity, Central-SE state tournament games

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- In an agreement with the Illinois High School Association (IHSA), WGEM FOX will air the Class 1A and Class 2A girls basketball state tournament games featuring the teams from Unity and Central-Southeastern.



In Class 1A, the Lady Mustangs of Unity (23-10) make their first state tournament berth, while in Class 2A, the Lady Panthers of Central-Southeastern (30-2) return for the second consecutive year to Redbird Arena.



"What an exciting season it has been for girls basketball in Adams County, says WGEM Sports Director Ben Marth. “It’s an honor for WGEM to feature these two teams and showcase what they are able to accomplish. Our focus is always local first, and the opportunity to highlight and televise them is a privilege for us.”



All four scheduled games include:

Friday, February 24th, 1:00pm Unity vs. Hardin (Calhoun)

Saturday, February 25th, TBA – either 11:15am (Third-Place) or 1:00pm (Championship)

Friday, February 24th, 5:30pm Central-Southeastern vs. Byron

Saturday, February 25th, TBA – either 5:30pm (Third-Place) or 7:15pm (Championship)



“WGEM has a long history of being there when local teams have made it to the Illinois state tournament and we are proud to continue that tradition,” said WGEM VP/General Manager Carlos Fernandez.



WGEM FOX is available over-the-air on channel 10.3, as well as on tri-state cable and satellite systems.