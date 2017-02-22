Employees react to Buckhorn Rubber's announcement to leave Hannibal

Several of the workers at the Buckhorn Rubber plant are career employees, trying to figure out what's next for their families. Meantime, small business owners are worried about the loss of spending power.

Hannibal plant manager Todd Kendall has worked at Buckhorn Rubber for 21 years. But, the plant will be gone by year's end.

"There's kind of a state of shock out there right now, very quiet in the facility today," Kendall said

Kendall said he plans to relocate to another facility under Buckhorn's parent company Zhongding Sealing Parts.

"Any decision to leave is a hard one for me, I've got kids in school and just making sure there's stability there," Kendall said.

Many of the other employees may also have to leave town to find comparable work.

"We are offering our employees the ability to relocate to other Zhongding facilities," Kendall added. "We're also planning to do work with other local business to try to allow them access to our employees to help our employees find other employment."

Residents like Janie Taylor wonder if more could be done to keep jobs in Hannibal.

"It's pretty discouraging because we just have such a hard time keeping companies here," Taylor said. "With people not having work, we're not going to grow."

Restaurant owner, Jose Mata, worries about the trickle-down impact.

"Less money coming in," Mata said. "Less money people spending in this place or spend it in another place, that money won't be in the community any more."

Kendall said it's an outcome no one wanted to see.

"Mostly I'm just disappointed for our employees," Kendall said. "There's 119 families in this community that will be effected by this move."

George Walley, who oversees economic development in this area, said Buckhorn's inability to hire is what prompted the move. Walley said they just couldn't find enough people to do what he called "very hot and very hard" work.



