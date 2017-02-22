Blessing Health System and Hannibal Clinic sign affiliation agreement

Although theres only 5 physicans splitting there duties between both locations now there will be much more

If you live in a rural area and need to see a specialist for a medical issue, it could mean a long trip away from home. But now, there's a new health partnership in northeast Missouri that hopes to make that trip a lot shorter.

Blessing Health System and Hannibal Clinic announced Wednesday they've signed an affiliation agreement. That means you can see a Blessing cardiology or neurology specialist at the Hannibal Clinic. Officials say sharing doctors and equipment will help lower healthcare costs while also making it more convenient for patients.

"I think our main goal is to really provide the best care for our patients, part of that goal is to partner with a strong partner at Blessing who can help us provide the best of care and have it done locally if possible,” said Erik Meidl, President and CEO of Hannibal Clinic.

"Local care with a regional presence, how do we strengthen the care over on this side of the river for the Hannibal, Palmyra region with the best experts. Does it mean that everyone has to recruit one of everything? Not necessarily, we work together to bring those physicians over to this side of the river,” said Maureen Kahn, President and CEO of Blessing Health System.

Blessing says they have five physicians splitting their time between Hannibal and Quincy, but they're planning to add more specialists in other areas in the future. They're also planning to bring in new programs like an obesity clinic.