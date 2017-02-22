Hannibal Free Clinic honors volunteers at annual meeting

The Hannibal Free Clinic held their annual meeting Wednesday where they honor members and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

This year, five people and a business were recognized: Preferred Family Healthcare, Jeffrey Wells, Kim Peters, Rob Ahrens, Kelly Stevenson, and Kathy Kroeger.

Officials say the awards are a way to show appreciation and to say thank you for all the help.

"We just want to say thank you to our different volunteers, they are there to help and we just want them to know that we appreciate them and that the patients appreciate them and we wouldn't be there since we are an all volunteer organization we just wouldn't be there with out the volunteers," said Sharon Webster, Clinic Manager, Hannibal Free Clinic.



The Hannibal free clinic also unveiled there new logo at the meeting