United Way of the Mark Twain holds annual meeting

The 65th annual meeting for the United Way of the Mark Twain area met Wednesday.

At the meeting it was announced the group is 88 percent to their goal of raising $545,000. They also spoke about the success of the 2016 Income Tax Assistance Program.

Officials wanted to stress how the organization is personal and committed to investing in the community.



"A lot of times people will tag the united way as a fundraiser, hence the donars, but so much more happens particularly through the work of the volunteers," said Executive Director Frank Di Tillo. "We're a two person office and the amount of work we get done would not happen without our volunteers."

The 2017 campaign chairman Roy Hark was introduced at the meeting. Hark is a lifelong resident of northeast Missouri and says he is confident the community will come together and support the ongoing work of united way agencies