Teachers in Iowa worried about collective bargaining bill impact

Teachers in southeast Iowa are worried about the future now that a new collective bargaining law has kicked in.

They say the new law could impact your child's education.

The new law limits the power of public sector unions by only allowing them to negotiate base pay.

Teachers at Central Lee High School in Donnellson say that's going to create a teacher shortage.

Governor Branstad signed the bill last week, meaning unions can't negotiate health insurance or supplemental pay.

The teachers say they could work in Illinois, Missouri, or Minnesota with better offers.

"My only fear is that there will not be able to fill positions or you may have someone that will fill in for a position they are not totally qualified for because they can't find someone for that position," High School English teacher Anna Westermeyer said. "I was already suffering a teacher shortage and I am sure this will be another barrier for that."

Tech teacher Hollie Weber says this will mean more competition with teachers moving around to different schools, something she's seen personally when she works in Des Moines.

"Whichever district was offering the incentive to work there, maybe an extra planning period, or better benefits, there wasn't a problem with people saying, 'I will work there.' There are three to four districts that are within driving distance of Central Lee," Weber said.

Weber says the impact wouldn't be seen immediately but it would be seen more in the coming years.



Iowa's largest state employees union has filed a lawsuit challenging the new law.