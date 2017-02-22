Keokuk city officials against natural gas hike, come to agreemen - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk city officials against natural gas hike, come to agreement amidst fears of high legal costs

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Natural gas rates could still be going up in Keokuk, even after residents came out against it during a meeting Wednesday.

City officials met with Liberty Utilities and the Iowa Utilities board and argued that the huge rate hike, 45% for residents and 88% for businesses, is too high.

The city was threatening to sue, but the attorney general's office said that could cost the city as much as 1-million dollars.

Keokuk officials agreed to go along with the increase, even though they're still against it.

"We signed off on it," Mayor Marion said. "Not necessarily happy with it. But if we didn't, it would probably have been forced on us." 

The Iowa Utilities Board still needs to approve the increase, so it could be a few months before we know when and how much utility rates will be going up.

