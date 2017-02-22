KPlay ready for construction in the spring

Designs for the playground in Tolmie Park.

K-Play Phase Two to be build in the summer at Tolmie Park.

A big milestone for the group looking to build a new playground in Keokuk where all children can play.

Construction is set to start in Tolmie Park this spring,

Organizers with K-Play say they need around $10,000 to $50,000 to reach their fundraising goal of $300,000.

Tyler McGhghy helped start the campaign three years ago to give his nephew, Bentley, who has cerebral palsy, a place to play.

The playground includes equipment for kids with disabilities.

Now they need volunteers to build it.

"If you'd like to come out on May 5 or 6, we will be digging holes, putting posts in the ground, and setting the equipment up," McGhghy said. "Hopefully by June or July, we will have the safety surface in and kids will be able to play on it."

McGhghy said they will be holding a kickball tournament fundraiser on April 1 in McCredie Park at 9 a.m.