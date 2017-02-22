New construction plans for Baldwin School announced

The district hopes to begin demolition when students like for the summer.

New plans were released Wednesday, showing what changes are in store for Baldwin Intermediate School in Quincy.

School officials released the preliminary plan during a meeting this morning.

Business Manager Joel Murphy noted that the original plans called for a driveway on the hill around the school, but the district has scrapped that in favor of a more efficient and cost-effective plan.

"I think it will be much cleaner. It will simplify the construction of it." Murphy said. "It was going to be kind of tricky to try and put a driveway around the building, and now that's something that we don't have to deal with."

Murphy added that the hope is to start demolition on Baldwin North by the time students leave school for summer vacation.