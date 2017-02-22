Bound and Determined: Central-SE overcomes odds for semifinal shot

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -- Maybe it was fate.



Or maybe a means for motivation.



Whatever the case may be Central-Southeastern never seemed fazed despite last month's season ending knee injury to All-State senior forward Kolby McClelland.



"We just really keep our mind to the big goal," senior Brianna Hildebrand said.



"I think that really helped us get through the postseason to be able to accomplish this big goal that we have."



CSE head coach Matt Long offered a more philosophical approach.



"With focus, and a strong will, you can climb about any mountain. It make take you a little longer than you want to get up it, but if you stay with it, eventually you will get up it."



Forced with adversity the others on the roster stepped up their game, including Brianna Hildebrand who never seems to back down from any challenge.



"You can't replace Brianna Hildebrand," Long said. I'd take a hundred of her if I could."



Another senior, Megan Lee, was thrust in the spotlight and she's taken flight.



"There's no doubt about it Megan Lee doesn't get enough credit," Long added. "You can go back to every big game we've won the last two years and somewhere in the game she's made a huge play."



CSE's bread and butter comes on the defensive end.



In five postseason games the Lady Panthers have allowed only one opponent to score more than 36 points. It all starts with the pressure Alaina Vance, Zakila Wiskirchen, and Laney Lantz provide up front."



"When those front three get going they're a handful when they want to be," Long indicated.



"Hopefully that will carry over into Friday's game against Byron."



Now the real test.



For the second straight season CSE will end their season at Redbird Arena. Awaiting in the semifinals for the second consecutive year is Byron - the defending state champs.



"We want a second chance," Vance said.



"We were nervous last year and there was a lot of emotion going around that we just got there. I think this year we're ready to go."



Long says Byron is as good as advertised.



"They are awful good. It's going to be take almost a near perfect performance," he said.



?"But we've done it before."