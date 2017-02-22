Time to Sign: Three QHS soccer players announce college intentions

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Three Quincy High School soccer played signed on the dotted line Wednesday afternoon.



Michaela Cowman will continue her career at Crown College in Minnesota, Schay Mulherin is taking her kicks to Indiana Wesleyan, and Alex Keck pledged Hannibal-LaGrange.



"I know a lot of girls at HLG. It's pretty fun to be able to play with some of the girls that played high school with me," Keck said.



"I love soccer and playing it, just be able to keep going is great."



According to Cowman, "I think it's a big deal. I've always really wanted to play college soccer. That was the end goal (and) getting here is just really exciting. I felt like I could contribute a lot and come in, and just get it done."



Mulherin has a knack for finding the back of the net and the plan is continue that trend at the next level.



"College soccer in general is just way different than the high school level," Mulherin said.



"It's going to be very different, much more aggressive, (and) much more fast paced. But I think that's a challenge I'm willing to encounter."



College will have to wait for all three, however, because the Blue Devils begin spring practice Monday.