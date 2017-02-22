QPS one step closer to Monroe School demolition

The district hopes that Monroe demolition will start as soon as the school year ends.

The Quincy Public Schools Board of Education approved two bids regarding the asbestos removal and demolition of the old Monroe School on Wednesday.

The district set aside $225,000 for the projects, but since bids came in lower, QPS only ended up paying just over $205,000.

Board Member Mike Troup noted that staying under budget has allowed the district to use the remaining money for projects like the Baldwin school renovation.

"Three of the elementary (schools) that we have under contract are going to be under budget which is good. Which will help us for renovation work and a new building here, as well as one other ground up school."

The district plans to start the projects as soon as students leave for summer vacation.