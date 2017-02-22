QPS looking to start naming committee for new schools

The naming committee concept was discussed by Superintendent Webb at the board meeting Wednesday night.

For the new Quincy elementary schools that haven't been named yet, the district is looking for help in making that decision.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the district is looking to form a naming committee that would help choose the names of the new schools.

He noted that the committee will be formed in the next few weeks, and if anyone is interested in joining, to give him a call.

Webb also said it's important that the community share their thoughts.

"It's their schools. I mean it's Quincy Public Schools, so they should have input on what those schools are named, and the board feels that's the right way to do business," he said