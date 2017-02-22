Seasonal hiring underway for some area businesses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Seasonal hiring underway for some area businesses

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy Park District staff member plays a game with kids. Quincy Park District staff member plays a game with kids.
Quincy Park District staff members works with kids. Quincy Park District staff members works with kids.
Entrance sign for the Westview Golf Course. Entrance sign for the Westview Golf Course.
Worker cashes out customer. Worker cashes out customer.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The warm temperatures have spring on the mind for more than just residents.

The Quincy Park District is already hiring seasonal workers. Around 50 to 70 workers will be hired to fill in various jobs around the district, like lifeguards, maintenance and concessions. 

Officials say they often hear of people needing to build job experience and seasonal work can do that.

"We try to emphasize that as you're working, you're building your resume essentially," Shane Hibbard, Recreation Supervisor, said. "If you do good with us maybe a full time or higher up position opens up in the future, we tend to promote within if possible."

Residents can find applications on the park district's website or at their district office.

A job fair will be held at the district office as well on March 9th from 2 to 6 p.m.

