Wednesday's Area Scores - February 22

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Auburn Regional Semifinals*
Auburn: 52
10) Pittsfield: 60
Korbyn Personett: 25 pts, 14 rebs
Noah Mendenhall/Nick Reel: 11 pts each
Williamsville: 49
West Hancock: 36
Logan Dorethy: 13 pts
-- Pittsfield vs. Williamsville (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Western Regional Semifinals*
Payson: 63
Pleasant Hill: 65
(Overtime)
Jesse Crowder: two FT's with :01.5 left to force OT
Western: 55
Triopia: 54
Jacob Goertz: 14 pts
Preston Wellman: 12 pts
-- Pleasant Hill vs. Western (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Semifinals*
South Fulton: 51
Central: 59
Lane Marlow: 22 pts
Lane Ippensen: 14 pts
-- Central vs. Unity (Friday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Greenfield Regional Semifinals*
West Central: 57
JX Routt: 44
-- West Central vs. Carrollton (Friday, 7 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Palmyra: 47
Monroe City: 62
Logan Minter: 16 pts
Peyton Plunkett: 15 pts
Clark County: 51
Hallsville: 53
Zeb Riney: 17 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Hallsville (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*
North Shelby: 45
Wellsville: 67
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
South Shelby: 40
3) Clopton: 63
Kenzie Kendrick: 16 pts
Paris: 24
5) Scotland County: 42
-- Clopton vs. Scotland County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*
Bowling Green: 42
North Callaway: 57
KateLynn Charlton: 18 pts, 11 rebs
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Fort Wayne: 51
Western Illinois: 77
Emily Clemens: 25 pts
Morgan Blumer: 18 pts
Leathernecks: (22-6, 12-3) - clinch share of Summit League title (win title outright with win Saturday vs. South Dakota)
Culver-Stockton: 69
Central Methodist: 77
Breanne Begeman: 15 pts
Lady Wildcats: (10-19, 8-17)
Lincoln Land: 62
John Wood: 58
Madelyn Hyer: 14 pts
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 69
Central Methodist: 88
Francesc Iturria: 20 pts
Wildcats: (1-28, 0-25) - 28th straight loss
Lincoln Land: 56
John Wood: 70
Gabe McKenzie: 25 pts
Reed Wolfmeyer: 12 pts, 9 rebs
Trail Blazers: (16-11, 4-3)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.