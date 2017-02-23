Wednesday's Area Scores - February 22 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - February 22

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pleasant Hill's Jesse Crowder hit two free throws to send the game to overtime and the Wolves downed Payson. Pleasant Hill's Jesse Crowder hit two free throws to send the game to overtime and the Wolves downed Payson.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Auburn Regional Semifinals*
Auburn: 52
10) Pittsfield: 60
Korbyn Personett: 25 pts, 14 rebs
Noah Mendenhall/Nick Reel: 11 pts each

Williamsville: 49
West Hancock: 36
Logan Dorethy: 13 pts
-- Pittsfield vs. Williamsville (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Western Regional Semifinals*
Payson: 63
Pleasant Hill: 65
(Overtime)
Jesse Crowder: two FT's with :01.5 left to force OT

Western: 55
Triopia: 54
Jacob Goertz: 14 pts
Preston Wellman: 12 pts
-- Pleasant Hill vs. Western (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Semifinals*
South Fulton: 51
Central: 59
Lane Marlow: 22 pts
Lane Ippensen: 14 pts
-- Central vs. Unity (Friday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Greenfield Regional Semifinals*
West Central: 57
JX Routt: 44
-- West Central vs. Carrollton (Friday, 7 p.m.)

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Palmyra: 47
Monroe City: 62
Logan Minter: 16 pts
Peyton Plunkett: 15 pts

Clark County: 51
Hallsville: 53
Zeb Riney: 17 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Hallsville (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*
North Shelby: 45
Wellsville: 67


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*
South Shelby: 40
3) Clopton: 63
Kenzie Kendrick: 16 pts

Paris: 24
5) Scotland County: 42
-- Clopton vs. Scotland County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*
Bowling Green: 42
North Callaway: 57
KateLynn Charlton: 18 pts, 11 rebs


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Fort Wayne: 51
Western Illinois: 77
Emily Clemens: 25 pts
Morgan Blumer: 18 pts
Leathernecks: (22-6, 12-3) - clinch share of Summit League title (win title outright with win Saturday vs. South Dakota)

Culver-Stockton: 69
Central Methodist: 77
Breanne Begeman: 15 pts
Lady Wildcats: (10-19, 8-17)

Lincoln Land: 62
John Wood: 58
Madelyn Hyer: 14 pts

(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 69
Central Methodist: 88
Francesc Iturria: 20 pts
Wildcats: (1-28, 0-25) - 28th straight loss

Lincoln Land: 56
John Wood: 70
Gabe McKenzie: 25 pts
Reed Wolfmeyer: 12 pts, 9 rebs
Trail Blazers: (16-11, 4-3)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.