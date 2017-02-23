Wednesday's Area Scores - February 22

Pleasant Hill's Jesse Crowder hit two free throws to send the game to overtime and the Wolves downed Payson.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Auburn Regional Semifinals*

Auburn: 52

10) Pittsfield: 60

Korbyn Personett: 25 pts, 14 rebs

Noah Mendenhall/Nick Reel: 11 pts each



Williamsville: 49

West Hancock: 36

Logan Dorethy: 13 pts

-- Pittsfield vs. Williamsville (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Western Regional Semifinals*

Payson: 63

Pleasant Hill: 65

(Overtime)

Jesse Crowder: two FT's with :01.5 left to force OT



Western: 55

Triopia: 54

Jacob Goertz: 14 pts

Preston Wellman: 12 pts

-- Pleasant Hill vs. Western (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Semifinals*

South Fulton: 51

Central: 59

Lane Marlow: 22 pts

Lane Ippensen: 14 pts

-- Central vs. Unity (Friday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Greenfield Regional Semifinals*

West Central: 57

JX Routt: 44

-- West Central vs. Carrollton (Friday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*

Palmyra: 47

Monroe City: 62

Logan Minter: 16 pts

Peyton Plunkett: 15 pts



Clark County: 51

Hallsville: 53

Zeb Riney: 17 pts

-- Monroe City vs. Hallsville (Saturday, 1 p.m.)



*Class 1 District 10 Semifinals*

North Shelby: 45

Wellsville: 67





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District 6 Quarterfinals*

South Shelby: 40

3) Clopton: 63

Kenzie Kendrick: 16 pts



Paris: 24

5) Scotland County: 42

-- Clopton vs. Scotland County (Saturday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 3 District 7 Semifinals*

Bowling Green: 42

North Callaway: 57

KateLynn Charlton: 18 pts, 11 rebs





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Fort Wayne: 51

Western Illinois: 77

Emily Clemens: 25 pts

Morgan Blumer: 18 pts

Leathernecks: (22-6, 12-3) - clinch share of Summit League title (win title outright with win Saturday vs. South Dakota)



Culver-Stockton: 69

Central Methodist: 77

Breanne Begeman: 15 pts

Lady Wildcats: (10-19, 8-17)



Lincoln Land: 62

John Wood: 58

Madelyn Hyer: 14 pts



(MEN)

Culver-Stockton: 69

Central Methodist: 88

Francesc Iturria: 20 pts

Wildcats: (1-28, 0-25) - 28th straight loss



Lincoln Land: 56

John Wood: 70

Gabe McKenzie: 25 pts

Reed Wolfmeyer: 12 pts, 9 rebs

Trail Blazers: (16-11, 4-3)