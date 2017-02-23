Millennials' distracted driving poses safety risk

Millennial drivers the worst on the road

According to new research, millennials are considered to be the worst drivers.

88% of young drivers admitted to engaging in risky behavior behind the wheel, according to the Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety.

They classified risky behavior as things like: texting while driving, running red lights, and speeding.

Driver's Education Instructor Kerry Anders of Quincy Driving School said that distracted driving is a big issue for millennial drivers.

"The big problem we have right now is distractions," he said. "Whether it be cell phones, texting, eating, putting on makeup, reading papers, their friends, are big distractions."

Young driver Ashton Erwin is trying to avoid distractions.

Erwin said that he knew that many teens text and drive, but he knows the dangers, and he doesn't want to take the risk.

Anders also said that people don't realize that looking away for even one second while driving, can be all it takes to cause a severe accident.