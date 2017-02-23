Police back off DUI claim in Pike County crash

Editor's Note: Illinois State Police made a correction on March 8, 2017. ISP incorrectly stated on February 23, 2017 that Jessica M. Gwartney was issued citations for DUI and improper lane usage. ISP said on March 8 that Gwartney was only cited for improper lane usage.

A single vehicle crash occurred early Thursday morning in rural Pike County, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

At 3:39 a.m. Thursday, a 2003 Honda van, driven by Jessica M. Gwartney, 33, of Pittsfield was traveling northbound on 435th Street just south of 270th Avenue, Pike County with three passengers, when her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to police.

Police said the vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

Gwartney was cited for improper lane usage according to officials.

Police said all injured subjects were transported to Illini Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.