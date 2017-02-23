Quincy mayor lays out plan to revitalize historic neighborhoods

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said he wants to build a better Quincy if he's reelected in April.

Moore laid out his neighborhood revitalization plan during a press conference Thursday morning. He's proposing three new programs to help improve historic neighborhoods that have been in decline for years.

The first is a Neighborhood Revitalization Loan Program. Under it, people looking for homes west of 12th street between Harrison and Locust streets would be able to apply for a loan with a below market interest rate, as long as they are making an investment to improve the property. Moore said the program would be similar to the city's Central Business District Revolving Loan Program that was created in 2006 to revitalize Quincy's historic downtown.

The second proposal is to beef up the city's fix or flatten program by offering a property tax rebate to anyone who will take a property of the city's hand and fix it, or build a new home on the vacant lot. Moore said ti would be similar to a program that's already underway in Hannibal.

The third is the Quincy Landmark Renovation Program. Moore said it would remove barriers to investments in historic properties in Quincy by waiving permit fees and offering a property tax rebate for exterior improvements on those properties.

"We want to make sure we're doing our part to increase investments in those neighborhoods, therefore increasing property values and also reducing the risk of blight or a rise in crime," Moore said.

Moore said if he wins his reelection bid, the work could start as early as this fall.

Moore is running against Jeff VanCamp in the April election. VanCamp released the following statement in response to Thursday's press conference.