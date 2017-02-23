Moore unveils neighborhood revitalization proposals - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Moore unveils neighborhood revitalization proposals

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore unveils his plan to revitalize city neighborhoods during a press conference Thursday. Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore unveils his plan to revitalize city neighborhoods during a press conference Thursday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said he wants to build a better Quincy if he's reelected in April.

Moore laid out his neighborhood revitalization plan during a press conference Thursday morning. He's proposing three new programs to help improve historic neighborhoods that have been in decline for years.  

The first is a Neighborhood Revitalization Loan Program.  Under it, people looking for homes west of 12th street between Harrison and Locust streets would be able to apply for a loan with a below market interest rate, as long as they are making an investment to improve the property. Moore said the program would be similar to the city's Central Business District Revolving Loan Program that was created in 2006 to revitalize Quincy's historic downtown. 

The second proposal is to beef up the city's fix or flatten program by offering a property tax rebate to anyone who will take a property of the city's hand and fix it, or build a new home on the vacant lot. Moore said ti would be similar to a program that's already underway in Hannibal.

The third is the Quincy Landmark Renovation Program. Moore said it would remove barriers to investments in historic properties in Quincy by waiving permit fees and offering a property tax rebate for exterior improvements on those properties.

Moore added that he would hope to start the rollout of these plans in the fall.

Moore faces Jeff VanCamp in the April election. VanCamp released the following statement in response to Thursday's press conference.

Mayor Moore’s recent proposals follow his typical election season pattern: lift an idea or two from another city, put a bow on it, and call it a program. Usually it involves giving away tax dollars through rebates and other incentives. This highlights a fundamental difference between the Mayor and I. If we really want to revitalize our neighborhoods we don’t need to give tax dollars away first, we need to provide better services to our citizens: address the rising crime rates, take more proactive steps in fighting our increasing drug problem, keep our streets clean and our drinking water safe. When people feel safe in their homes and are treated with respect, they’re more likely to be invested in their neighborhoods without government giveaways. 

For four years Kyle Moore has watched parts of our city slide into disrepair and become a less safe place to live for ourselves and our children. I intend to reverse that trend. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.