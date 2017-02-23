13 people indicted in northeast Missouri drug trafficking case

The US Attorney's Office said Thursday that 13 people were indicted as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Hannibal area.

A press release from the US Attorney's Office states that police and federal agents made arrests in the case Wednesday. Those indicted are listed below:

Justin Woodson, 31, St. Louis, MO

Tyrone L. Williams, 45, Hannibal, MO

Tyrone Robinson, 44, Swansea, IL

Terry T. Williams, 32, St. Louis, MO

Harold Williams, 28, Hannibal, MO

Ashley Shaw, 30, Hannibal, MO

Eric L. Dilworth, 33, St. Louis, MO

Corey L. Cobb, 23, Hannibal, MO

Christopher J. Harris, 60, St. Louis, MO

Sierra Parrish, 25, Quincy, IL

Louetta M. Dorsey, 33, Mexico, MO

Brian Jones, 39, Hannibal, MO

Donte M. Clausell, 28, Hannibal, MO

The release states a federal grand jury indicted the 13 men and women in December. It said the indictment was unsealed Wednesday after the arrests began.

The indictment, which can be viewed below, states Tyrone Williams and Justin Woodson got cocaine transported from Austin, Texas, to St. Louis. It says couriers, many times females, were hired to bring the drugs up to Hannibal.

After that, the indictment states the cocaine was converted crack cocaine for distribution mainly at an "open-air market" in the area of the 2000 block of Gordon Street in Hannibal.

The indictment states heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine was also distributed in the Hannibal area.

Initial court appearances were held for Robinson, Shaw, Cobb, Harris, Parrish, Dorsey, and Jones late Wednesday in front of United States Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins. Those seven defendants are scheduled for detention hearings Friday, Feb. 24.