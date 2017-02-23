Quincy street to be closed for two months - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy street to be closed for two months

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Friday, February 24th a street in Quincy will be closed according to city officials.

Ohio Street between 6th and 8th Streets will be closed to through traffic for approximately two months as workers will replace a water main and remove and replace the roadway, officials said.

Officials remind motorists to drive carefully near the construction work zone and to use an alternate route when possible. 

