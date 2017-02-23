Hannibal Fire Department, volunteers to install free smoke alarm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Fire Department, volunteers to install free smoke alarms

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Home fires kill more people in a year than every other domestic natural disaster combined, according to the American Red Cross. 

To try to fight this, the Red Cross partnered with the Hannibal Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in homes that don't have them, but they need your help.

They're looking for volunteers to help install the alarms on March 11.

"It's a great way to give back to your community," HFD Public Educator Coordinator Mark Kempker. "I believe that the smoke alarm is probably one of the most important devices that you can have in your house. "Its the early warning it's what tells you if you have a fire emergency and it helps you to get out of the house as long as you have an escape plan and a meeting place."

Click here to find out how you can volunteer. 

