Woman accused of financial exploitation pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Quincy woman accused of misusing an elderly person's money pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday, according to court records.

Patricia Tipton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge. She was originally charged with two counts of felony financial exploitation of the elderly.

Police said last year they were contacted by a financial institution about suspicious activity by an 85-year-old woman's power of attorney. Authorities said Tipton, who was the woman's power of attorney, misused thousands of dollars.

Tipton is a former Quincy day care provider who took responsibility for the death of a two-year-old in her care back in 2014.

