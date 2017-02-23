Diesel generator project underway in Hannibal

This allows them to own capacity and know how much much it would cost

New equipment for the Hannibal Board of Public Works could mean you could see a cheaper bill in the future.

The contract with their power supplier, Dynegy, is ending in May. In order to meet requirements, the Hannibal Board of Public Works is required to own or control electric capacity to cover their peak time, which is the hottest day of summer plus a reserve of 7.5%.

The board of public works purchased 10 diesel generators; the generators will be used in case of an emergency when there is no power. The generators will also be used instead of buying extra energy on the open market, which can sometimes be expensive. In the long run, this will help keep cost steady for customers.

"In anything that we do that's the ultimate goal is to provide the cheapest energy possible to our customers so they are not going to have to pay a higher cost because we are paying a higher cost for energy, so we want to find the cheapest possible way to light our customer homes up. The ultimate goal is to get our prices down," said Kari Goodman, Public Relations Coordinator with Hannibal Board of Public Works.

The project is underway now and is slated to be done in 10 to 12 months.