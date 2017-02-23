Major street projects coming to Macomb

The city of Maccomb has approved two major street projects: one focusing around the WIU campus, and the other involving work in the downtown area.

The city council just signed off on these projects this week; projects most people agree are long overdue, especially on the downtown square.

If you ask people who live, shop and work in downtown Macomb, parking can be a headache.

"It's always been a struggle for space," resident Jack Teel said. "People wanting your space when you're trying to sleep, trying to be able to park and come home at the end of the day."

It's been about 30 years since the streets on Macomb's downtown square have been updated.

"If anyone has been on the square lately, it's not hard to notice that, that needs to be done." Mayor Mike Inman said.

Inman said the city plans to spend $1-million to address streets and add about 50 more parking spaces. That has local business owners excited about the chance for more customers downtown.

"The more people walking around, the more people you get walking in checking the place out, the more exposure," owner of A Boy & His Tiger Brandon Thompson said.

Across town, near the WIU campus, the city also plans to repair roads to make it easier to get in to campus.

"We'll be doing Wigwam Hollow Road from Adams St. south to Jackson," Inman said. "That's a significant feeder are into the campus. Then we will also be doing some significant improvements to Western Avenue."

The WIU work will cost the city about $800,000, but Inman says it's money well spent.

"It's our commitment to the university to make sure the infrastructure to get people to and from the institution is there," Inman said. "It's our commitment to say that we're all in on the university."

Inman says he expects both of these projects to start this spring and be completed by the end of August. But, he says construction will be haulted and cleaned up to accommodate Heritage Days in June.