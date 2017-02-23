Hannibal Fire Department speaks with senior citizens about fire safety

When you think of fire safety presentations, you usually think of kids, but there are things older adults can learn as well. That's why the Hannibal Fire Department held a fire safety presentation for senior citizens at the Hannibal Nutrition Center Thursday.

They talked about how to install and maintain smoke alarms, safe cooking, and home heating safety. Firefighters say it's important information for anyone to know.

"Often times we remind children, we go to schools and do fire safety talks, to remind them of all the things that they need to remember, escape plans, smoke detectors, but we often forget about senior citizens, senior citizens are also a viable important part of our community and they are just as important as anyone else," said Captain Ryan Neisen with the Hannibal Fire Department.

Firefighters also say it's very important to have an escape plan and know what to do in case of a fire.