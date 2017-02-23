Area high school students learn career and leadership skills

Several area high school students got the chance to learn valuable career and leadership skills.

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America held a conference today at WIU for 80 area high school students. They broke into teams and learned skills ranging from designing clothes to cooking.

Camp Point Central High School Senior Marleigh Pfeiffer said the most valuable lesson she learned was teamwork.

"Obviously you are going to be working with people your whole life and so FCCLA really is a good point to start working with people now," Pfieffer said. "You get to know a lot of new people which is something you're going to be doing for the rest of your life."

Students also learn parliamentary procedure at the conference with a business meeting in the afternoon to appoint officers to the FCCLA chapters.