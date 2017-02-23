MoDOT looks to improve safety of the U.S. 61 & Route F intersection

A dangerous intersection in Marion County has Missouri Department of Transportation officials looking at ways to improve driver safety.

Those who live and work around the Route F intersection say a lot of close calls happen from drivers coming off or on to U.S. 61.

"People get familiar with things and some times the vehicles are a lot closer than they thought they were," Rusty Rothweiler, General Manager of Sydenstricker Farm & Lawn, said.

"A lot of it is they don't stop," Joyce Vannice said. "They just drive on and then they're hit."

MoDOT held an open house at the Marion County Courthouse in Palmyra to talk with residents about changing the intersection to using J-turns. They say a lot of the crashes have to do with crossing the highway at right angles.

"Those right angle crashes is where we see the majority of severe injury and fatal crashes," MoDOT engineer Brian Haeffner said.

Vannice says she'll never forget the day she witnessed a family get hit by a semi while turning.

"Two of them were killed," Vannice explained.

Haeffner says an advisory group suggested the J-turn intersection as they've shown to greatly reduce severe injury and fatal crashes everywhere they've been used.

"Then we pretty much eliminate the right angle crashes which greatly reduces the serious injuries and almost eliminates fatalities everywhere we've used them," Haeffner explained.

Rothweiler feels the J-Turn is a good option, but he says there's always the chance for human error.

"The safety aspect is something we cannot legislate," Rothweiler added. "We need to put in as good of roads and stop signs and everything out here that we possibly can."

All displays from the public meeting will be available online at www.modot.org/northeast. Residents can also leave comments by visiting the website, emailing to brian.haeffner@modot.mo.gov or by calling MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636.

You can also leave comments here.



?