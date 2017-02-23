Outright Opportunity: QHS in search of finishing alone at the top

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Garrett Gadeke can count on one hand the amount of times he's lost at Blue Devil Gym as a member of the Quincy High School basketball team.



"It's just another thing this team has done the last three years. To only have three losses in probably 20-30 games at home is quite an impressive mark," Gadeke said.



With a Senior night win against Moline Friday the QHS veterans will cap their careers unbeaten at home for two consecutive seasons, and extend the Blue Devil Gym winning streak to 29 games.



"It's something that's in the back of your mind all the time," senior Parker Bland admitted.



"You're constantly thinking, 'what's this game going to hold (and) what's the next game going to hold?' But you can't jump too far ahead. You got to live in the moment and that's what we're doing right now."



There's even more on the line in the regular season finale.



Quincy has already clinched at least a share of its Western Big Six leading 22nd conference championship. But a victory means they will earn the outright title for the 13th time in program history.



"There's going to be a lot of excitement in this gym," head coach Andy Douglas said.



"Thankfully for us this group has been able to play in a lot of big games (at Blue Devil Gym). This is going to be another one and hopefully we can make it a special night."



It's also the return of former Quincy head coach Sean Taylor. His first since coming back to the conference as the leader at Moline.



"My first varsity game was with him (and) coming out of my last varsity game with him is definitely an honor being under his coaching and then being able to leave with some respect with and for him," Bland said.



Douglas added: "I think both programs, from our standpoint and his, obviously have moved on from it."



"But it's nice when you get him back in the gym and be able to relive some stories. It's always nice catching up with him."