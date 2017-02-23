Quincy FFA holds first ever auction

The QHS FFA held their first ever auction to raise money for their program on Thursday.

The school started an agriculture program this year, and Agriculture Instructor Kelly Weiman said on Thursday that the responses from both the community, and students have been incredibly positive.

"We have forty-seven kiddos who came out to take it, and that was just because they read it in a course catalog. So now that we're here to sell it, and explain what people are, the community response has been awesome." Weiman said. "The student response has been awesome, and the parents are super supportive of letting their kids try something new and loving every minute of it."

Weiman added that the QHS FFA plans to attend both the state convention in Springfield, and the national convention in Indianapolis.