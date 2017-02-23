QPS reacts to new state law requiring asthma training

Jeremi Dougherty noted supports the measure to have more asthma training in schools.

Baldwin South Principal Cindy Crow said she recently finished the training, and it opened her eyes to information she wasn't aware of.

QPS Nursing Director Jeannie Martin noted that on average each classroom has at least one student with asthma.

Olivia Dougherty noted that her asthma has had problems at school before.

A new Illinois law requires schools to be prepared for asthma emergencies.

QPS officials said on Thursday that nearly every class has a student with asthma.

That's why even before the law went into effect, they already had an asthma plan.

Quincy Jr. High student Olivia Dougherty has had her asthma flare up at school.

"You don't know what to do, because I happened not to have my inhaler, and it's just nice knowing there would be someone to take care of me." Dougherty said.

At the beginning of 2017, Illinois law began requiring asthma emergency training for school employees.

But, QPS Nursing Director Jeannie Martin noted that they've long had plans in place for students like Olivia.

"Parents have shown that they have asthma and we contact them, and try to have an asthma action plan for those students that we know have asthma." Martin said.

She also said the staff have been trained to recognize the symptoms of an asthma attack.

Even with the long-standing plans at QPS, Baldwin South Principal Cindy Crow, who recently completed the asthma emergency training, said it opened her eyes to some issues she hadn't thought of before.

"One of the things the training pointed out is that on average two children in every classroom of thirty are diagnosed asthmatics, and so we have to be mindful of that and watch for those symptoms to make sure kids are safe." Crow noted.

Olivia's mother, Jeremi, said she supports the mandatory training, noting that it brings her additional peace of mind.

"She does carry a rescue inhaler with her, when she thinks she'll be needing it, but it can be scary for her, and as a parent as well." Dougherty said.