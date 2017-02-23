Local union members react to AFSCME vote on possible strike

State workers in Illinois could walk off the job if contract talks don't progress.

Thursday, The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees voted in favor of authorizing a strike. The union has been unable to agree on a contract with Governor Bruce Rauner's administration since the previous one expired in June 2015.

Local union members say they have a right to bargain and get the best deal for workers.

"I know a lot of other states recently have lost those," Connor Redington, Vice President of the local chapter, said. "We want to protect the fact that we have the right to bargain. We just want the governor to sit back down and bargain with us. It's that easy."

Redington says every state worker can strike besides prison guards if the strike moves forward.