Thursday's Area Scores - February 23

**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Quincy: 97
Truman State: 92
Joe Tagarelli: 32 pts, 8 rebs
Herm Senor: 17 pts, 6 rassists, 5 rebs
Evan McGaughey: 16 pts, 9 rebs
Hawks: (24-5, 14-4) - clinch GLVC West Division title and first round GLVC Tournament bye (No. 2 seed)
South Dakota: 92
Western Illinois: 81
Mike Miklusak: 24 pts, 13 rebs
Leathernecks: (8-18, 5-10)
(WOMEN)
Quincy: 63
Truman State: 68
Cha Cha Williams: 13 pts, 9 rebs
Lady Hawks: (5-23, 2-16) - season ends
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*
Clopton: 56
6) Knox County: 41
Landon Hall: 17 pts
Noah Talton: 11 pts (all in first half)
Hawks: outscored Eagles 21-9 in fourth quarter
Scotland County: 48
Louisiana: 54
Derek Richards: 19 pts
-- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
(IHSAA)
*Class 3A District 11 Championship*
Fort Madison: 51
Mount Pleasant: 62
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 17 pts
CJ Richardson: 11 pts
Bloodhounds: led 32-26 at halftime
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Peoria Christian Regional Semifinals*
Peoria Christian: 36
Bushnell-PC: 53
Jason Housenga: 17 pts
-- Bushnell-PC vs. Peoria Quest (Friday, 7 p.m.)
(Non-Affiliated)
*Regional Tournament*
Quincy Home School: 54
Monee (Ill.): 60
**High School Basketball, Girls**
*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*
Macon: 41
8) Clark County: 56
Keelie O'Brien: 15 pts
Carissa Bevans: 13 pts
Palmyra: 49
9) Monroe City: 62
Jada Summers: 25 pts
Delanie Okenfuss: 14 pts
Audrey Fohey: 16 pts
- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
