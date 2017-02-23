Thursday's Area Scores - February 23

Joe Tagarelli had 32 points and eight boards to lead Quincy to a GLVC West Division title.

**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Quincy: 97

Truman State: 92

Joe Tagarelli: 32 pts, 8 rebs

Herm Senor: 17 pts, 6 rassists, 5 rebs

Evan McGaughey: 16 pts, 9 rebs

Hawks: (24-5, 14-4) - clinch GLVC West Division title and first round GLVC Tournament bye (No. 2 seed)



South Dakota: 92

Western Illinois: 81

Mike Miklusak: 24 pts, 13 rebs

Leathernecks: (8-18, 5-10)



(WOMEN)

Quincy: 63

Truman State: 68

Cha Cha Williams: 13 pts, 9 rebs

Lady Hawks: (5-23, 2-16) - season ends





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District 6 Semifinals*

Clopton: 56

6) Knox County: 41

Landon Hall: 17 pts

Noah Talton: 11 pts (all in first half)

Hawks: outscored Eagles 21-9 in fourth quarter



Scotland County: 48

Louisiana: 54

Derek Richards: 19 pts

-- Clopton vs. Louisiana (Saturday, 4 p.m.)



(IHSAA)

*Class 3A District 11 Championship*

Fort Madison: 51

Mount Pleasant: 62

Treavor James-Kokjohn: 17 pts

CJ Richardson: 11 pts

Bloodhounds: led 32-26 at halftime



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Peoria Christian Regional Semifinals*

Peoria Christian: 36

Bushnell-PC: 53

Jason Housenga: 17 pts

-- Bushnell-PC vs. Peoria Quest (Friday, 7 p.m.)



(Non-Affiliated)

*Regional Tournament*

Quincy Home School: 54

Monee (Ill.): 60





**High School Basketball, Girls**



*Class 3 District 8 Semifinals*

Macon: 41

8) Clark County: 56

Keelie O'Brien: 15 pts

Carissa Bevans: 13 pts



Palmyra: 49

9) Monroe City: 62

Jada Summers: 25 pts

Delanie Okenfuss: 14 pts

Audrey Fohey: 16 pts

- Clark County vs. Monroe City (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)