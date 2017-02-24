Local educators skeptical of new preschool study

New research out raises questions on whether early childhood education really matters.

Researchers from the University of California-Irvine and Duke University found that much of what preschool students learn are the same skills they'd learn in kindergarten or first grade.

Julie Schuckman, Director at Quincy's Early Childhood Center, doesn't completely agree with their findings.

"90-95% of brain growth happens in the ages of zero through five," she stated. "So that's where all the pathways begin with the brain, with those opportunities to learn."

Early Childhood educators said if you help them to develop skills at an early age, it'll be easier for kids to learn as they get older.

Preschool teacher Dee Friye had some advice for parents to make preschool effective.

"Reading to your kids everyday is a really important thing that the parents can do, and also talking with the kids, asking them questions," she said.

Friye added that teaching children skills at home will make it easier for them to transition to a school environment.