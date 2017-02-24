Woman suffers serious injuries in Adams County crash

A woman was flown to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries after a crash last night.

A woman was flown to Blessing Hospital by Air Evac with serious injuries after a crash Thursday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call around 10:44 p.m. Deputies said Shannon Horn, 27, of Clayton, Illinois was driving on East 2950th Street just north of North 1400th Avenue, a few miles south of Clayton, Illinois.

Deputies said Horn ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and rolled several times before landing in treeline.

Authorities said that she was alert and conscious when she was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

Blessing Hospital officials said Friday morning that the victim was in stable condition.

She has been charged with a DUI pending lab results, failure to reduce speed, and not wearing a seat belt