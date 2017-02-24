Simmons wins JWCC/WGEM Career Makeover

Dana Simmons of Canton, MO won free tuition, fees, and books.

Simmons said for the last 18 years she has based her career around her children. She has cleaned houses and run an in-home daycare.



"When I got them graduated it started hitting me how bad I wanted to do something more," she said. "I didn't think it was possible, I didn't think I could afford it and then I discovered the contest. It taught me so much. It taught me about the FAFSA, which ironically I had gone through with my kids. I never thought to look into it for myself."



Simmons said she plans to get her associate's degree in psychology at John Wood. Simmons said she wants to work with troubled children and therapy dogs.



"I think I had gotten into a grove of this is my life, my I knew there was more, she said. "I knew I wanted more. The yearning to go back to school, the yearning for another career. Something that would feed the passion not just make money to pay the bills. I'm able to see now just how possible it is. It's not a dream, it's a new path."



Simmons said she wants to get started with her degree right away and plans to take classes starting with the summer semester.



Ordello Tasco and Jaclyn Starman were this year's second and third place finalists in the John Wood/WGEM Career Makeover. They also received scholarships to John Wood.

