QPD seeking man they say bagged groceries, walked out twice

The Quincy Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man they say stole groceries from the same store twice.

Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden said the first incident happened Feb. 19 at the HyVee on Harrison. He said the man gathered groceries in a cart, bagged the groceries in a checkout line and left without paying.

VanderMaiden said the man did the same thing at the same store on Thursday.

The value of the stolen groceries was not available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474. You can also text your tip and "TIPSQRCS" to 274637. Tips can also be submitted here.