Hannibal man arrested for child pornography

A Hannibal man has been arrested on child pornography charges according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.

The release stated that an investigation by HPD, of possible child pornography, resulted in a warrant being issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Thursday, February 23.

Officials said the warrant charged William L. Coleman, 40, of Hannibal, with possession of child pornography, a Class C felony.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday, February 22, according to the release, and Coleman remains in the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.