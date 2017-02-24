Hannibal man arrested for child pornography - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man arrested for child pornography

Posted:
William Coleman William Coleman
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal man has been arrested on child pornography charges according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.

The release stated that an investigation by HPD, of possible child pornography, resulted in a warrant being issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Thursday, February 23.

Officials said the warrant charged William L. Coleman, 40, of Hannibal, with possession of child pornography, a Class C felony. 

The arrest occurred on Wednesday, February 22, according to the release, and Coleman remains in the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.