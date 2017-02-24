Mild temps allow MoDOT crews to get spring work done this winter

Plowing, salting and shoveling, those are some of the things state road crews in Missouri would usually be working on around this time of year, but crews say they're getting a jump start on projects they'd usually be doing in the spring.

Crews have already been out cutting brush, replacing pipes, and working on signs. Officials say while it helps get some projects out of the way, there's always a list of things to do.

"I don't know if we will ever see the end of that list, we always keep our plans out there to work on the pavement or work on the roadside, there is always work to, we continuously get call from people who request things to get done,” said Kevin James, assistant district engineer with MoDOT Northeast District.

Officials also said the mild winter helps save some money on snow equipment.