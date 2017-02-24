Quincy Exchange Club awards citizens of the year

The awards are given by the Quincy Exchange Club

Two special people were recognized for the work they do to make the community better. The Exchange Club of Quincy handed out its Law Officer and Citizen of the Year Awards during their meeting Friday.

This year's winner is Deputy Tom Pickett with the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Pickett works with the drug task force, and said it's an honor to be recognized.

"It's amazing with all the people who have already received the award, sometimes what we do goes unnoticed, we are not normally out in the public, sometimes we kind of stay within the crowd, but it's awesome,” said Tom Pickett who received Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

The second award is citizens of the year award. Rhonda Murry is this year's recipient. She helped raise hundreds of foster kids, and helped other kids throughout the community.

"Low-income children, I worked with foster children, foster families, adopted families, I have 298 foster children of my own and I work with three youth centers here in Quincy for low income children,” said Rhonda Murry who received citizen of the year award.

The exchange club will hand out its firefighter of the year award in the fall.