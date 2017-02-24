Transportation funding remains a concern for Palmyra schools

Transportation Director Brian Wosman noted that he isn't confident funding will ever return to needed levels.

Superintendent Eric Churchwell noted that the effects of cuts may be felt in classrooms.

A day after the governor said he wouldn't cut as much from the transportation budget as he had planned, officials here say they're still getting short-changed.

Palmyra Superintendent Eric Churchwell said on Friday that the district's share of funding doesn't even come close to covering the $425,000 it spends to keep buses on the roads.

"I had antiquated getting about $105,000 in state revenue. Now with the cuts, and this coming back, I think we're in the neighborhood of $70,000, $75,000." Churchwell said.

Churchwell added that despite a state mandate calling for Missouri to fund 75% of transportation costs, they continue to see cuts, and that can have a big impact beyond just buses.

"Ultimately that's money cut that could be used in the classroom." Churchwell noted. "You know to say that transportation cuts won't hit the classroom is not a true statement. We have to make up that money somehow."

Transportation Director Brian Wosman agreed. Noting that a lot of non-bus related items will see an impact.

"Between you know technology, text books, you know teaching pay, and different resources like that, it's becoming more and more of a strain each year." Wosman said.

Wosman also noted that he isn't very confident that funding will ever return to the needed amount.

"I don't see it being very confident over the next few years that we're going to get a lot of money put back in there." Wosman said. "So you know it's going to be a hardship on these school district's to fund transportation."

Churchwell also added that the district expects next year's state funding to only cover 13% of needed costs.