Book lovers head to Hannibal for book sale - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Book lovers head to Hannibal for book sale

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The sale brought many people out The sale brought many people out
There were thousand of books There were thousand of books
Nothing was over $1 Nothing was over $1

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to feed your child's reading habit, Hannibal is the place to be this weekend.

The Hannibal Free Public Library is having a book lover's book sale. They have books for people of all ages ranging from Adult Fiction to Westerns.

The books are either donated or no longer in use, so the library is selling them for 25 cents to a dollar, they also have records and magazines.

Library Director, Hallie Yundt Silver says around 200 people will come out to this semi annual book sale and it's all for the love of reading.

"I think it's because you'll find a good book, you'll find a book you experienced several years ago or you'll find an author that you know about, or you just find a good book, another reason is because everybody comes to this book sale,” said Silver.

The money they raise from the book sale will help the library buy things like shelves and any other items they may need.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.