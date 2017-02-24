Book lovers head to Hannibal for book sale

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to feed your child's reading habit, Hannibal is the place to be this weekend.

The Hannibal Free Public Library is having a book lover's book sale. They have books for people of all ages ranging from Adult Fiction to Westerns.

The books are either donated or no longer in use, so the library is selling them for 25 cents to a dollar, they also have records and magazines.

Library Director, Hallie Yundt Silver says around 200 people will come out to this semi annual book sale and it's all for the love of reading.

"I think it's because you'll find a good book, you'll find a book you experienced several years ago or you'll find an author that you know about, or you just find a good book, another reason is because everybody comes to this book sale,” said Silver.

The money they raise from the book sale will help the library buy things like shelves and any other items they may need.