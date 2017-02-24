QHS holds wellness fair for students - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QHS holds wellness fair for students

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
QHS students attended a wellness fair on Friday. QHS students attended a wellness fair on Friday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at  Quincy Senior High School got some advice on living their best lives Friday, from the inside, out.

Operation Choose Life, and the PAL's program put on a wellness fair at Quincy Senior High School.

Visitors got the chance to visit a variety of booths, and students like Riley Scranton said they decided to organize the event as another way to end the stigma of mental illness.

"It's such a taboo subject, mental illness, and it affects so many people. I mean 1 in 5 children ages 13 to 18 suffer from a mental illness." Scranton said. "So it's a big deal, and people don't realize how big of a deal it is until it's too late."

Scranton added that the decision to put on the fair was inspired by the wellness week hosted by QHS earlier this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.