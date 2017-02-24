QHS holds wellness fair for students

Students at Quincy Senior High School got some advice on living their best lives Friday, from the inside, out.

Operation Choose Life, and the PAL's program put on a wellness fair at Quincy Senior High School.

Visitors got the chance to visit a variety of booths, and students like Riley Scranton said they decided to organize the event as another way to end the stigma of mental illness.

"It's such a taboo subject, mental illness, and it affects so many people. I mean 1 in 5 children ages 13 to 18 suffer from a mental illness." Scranton said. "So it's a big deal, and people don't realize how big of a deal it is until it's too late."

Scranton added that the decision to put on the fair was inspired by the wellness week hosted by QHS earlier this year.