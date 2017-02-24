U.S. Senator talks about college affordability with local univer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

U.S. Senator talks about college affordability with local university officials

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students heading to college can find it to be a struggle on making the costs. It's a growing problem and a U.S. Senator talked about the problem at Western Illinois University Friday.

Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth met with WIU officials to talk about the rising cost of tuition around the nation and see how she could help. WIU students says the cost of college was a big concern as they started planning for their degree.

"We don't have just $50,000 just laying around and that's at like the minimum for college costs," Tyler Mcgregory said.

"We're kind of going to school just to pay them back," Paris Reynolds said. "It's not like we're going to school to be successful. We're going to school to pay back the debt."

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports the student loan debt now totals $1.3 trillion. Duckworth says it needs to be turned around.  

"I think we are doing a disservice to our nation by not making college more affordable," Duckworth said. "In fact, I'm working hard to make at least the first two years free."

Duckworth stresses that doesn't mean it's a hand out. She wants to find ways for students to earn the ability to pay for it, like she did by serving in the military.

"You should be able to pick up a hammer, or a piece of chalk and serve in the AmeriCorps or Teach for America or Habitat for Humanity, anything like that and earn a way to go to college," Duckworth explained. 

WIU's mission statement centers around providing an affordable education for students and feels Senator Duckworth understands the importance.

"That is something that resonates with us and really matches with what we're trying to do," Darcie Shinberger, Director of University Relations, said.

Students hope more lawmakers will look outside the box to make higher education affordable.

"A lot more people would go to college and become successful in whatever they'd want to do," Reynolds added.

Duckworth is currently working on the "In The Red Act" which would expand Pell Grants to be available during the summer time. She also hopes to create ways to refinance student loan debt and finding other means to help students with paying for college.

Those looking to head to college can use the U.S. Department of Education's College Affordability and Transparency Center to view tuition rates as well as see how quickly they're going up. 

