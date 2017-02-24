College professors help kids learn about science

Area kids got a chance learn about science in a fun way, thanks to local college professors Friday.

John Wood Community College professors spoke to students at Kid's Night Out, hosted by Christ Lutheran Church. Students learned about anatomy of the body, chemistry, and even some physics.

A professor says it's important to show students science can be fun.

"Sometimes we think it's just somebody in a lab with a white lab coat and that could be a particular job, but there's also scientists who spend their entire careers outside," Professor Chris Kaelke said. "So it really just opens them up to many possible careers out there."

Students also took time to learn about the bible as well. The next Kids Night Out is March 17th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and is free for students kindergarten through 5th grade.