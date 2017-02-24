College professors help kids learn about science - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

College professors help kids learn about science

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
John Wood Natural Science professor talks to kids about anatomy. John Wood Natural Science professor talks to kids about anatomy.
Little girl works on science experiment. Little girl works on science experiment.
Students listen to college professor. Students listen to college professor.
John Wood Community College Professor talks to students about chemistry. John Wood Community College Professor talks to students about chemistry.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Area kids got a chance learn about science in a fun way, thanks to local college professors Friday.

John Wood Community College professors spoke to students at Kid's Night Out, hosted by Christ Lutheran Church. Students learned about anatomy of the body, chemistry, and even some physics.

A professor says it's important to show students science can be fun.

"Sometimes we think it's just somebody in a lab with a white lab coat and that could be a particular job, but there's also scientists who spend their entire careers outside," Professor Chris Kaelke said. "So it really just opens them up to many possible careers out there."

Students also took time to learn about the bible as well. The next Kids Night Out is March 17th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and is free for students kindergarten through 5th grade.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.