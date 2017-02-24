Friday Sports Extra - February 24

**High School Basketball, Boys**



*Regular Season*

Moline: 45

Quincy High: 41

Parker Bland: 12 pts

Aaron Shoot: 11 pts

Blue Devils: (20-5, 7-3) - share WB6 title (28-game winning streak at home snapped)



*Class 2A QND Regional Championship*

Pleasant Plains: 56

1) QND: 69

Justin Bottorff: 25 pts

Jacob Mayfield: 14 pts

Carter Cramsey: 12 pts

Raiders: (26-2)

- QND at Stanford Olympia (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 2A Riverton Regional Championship*

Williamsville: 49

10) Pittsfield: 44

Nick Reel: 16 pts

Saukees: finish (25-3)



*Class 1A Western Regional Championship*

Western: 49

Pleasant Hill: 64

Kaleb Root: 35 pts

Dalton Crane: 14 pts

Jacob Goertz: 14 pts

Wolves: first regional championship since 1992



*Class 1A Peoria Quest Regional Championship*

Bushnell-PC: 49

Peoria Quest: 64

Jason Housenga: 20 pts

- Pleasant Hill vs. Peoria Quest (Wednesday, 7 p.m. - at Brown County)



*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Championship*

Central: 38

Unity: 50

Cory Miller: 32 pts, 14 rebs

Lane Marlow: 14 pts

Mustangs: first regional title since 2014 (7th in program history)

- Unity vs. Delavan (Tuesday, 7 p.m - at Brown County)



*Class 1A Greenfield Regional Championship*

West Central: 45

Carrollton: 46





**High School Basketball, Girls**



*Class 1A Semifinals*

Unity: 42

Calhoun: 34

Jordan Hildebrand: 14 pts, 9 rebs

Kaylee Kuhn: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 4 steals

Mustangs: (24-10), outscored Calhoun 16-3 in the third quarter



*State Championship*

- Unity vs. Annawan (Saturday, 1 p.m. - TV: WGEM-FOX)



*Class 2A Semifinals*

Central-SE: 37

Byron: 53

Brianna Hildebrand: 7 pts, 7 rebs

Lady Panthers: (30-3)



*Third Place Game*

Central-SE vs. Elgin St. Edward (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - TV: WGEM-FOX)