Friday Sports Extra - February 24

**High School Basketball, Boys**
*Regular Season*
Moline: 45
Quincy High: 41
Parker Bland: 12 pts
Aaron Shoot: 11 pts
Blue Devils: (20-5, 7-3) - share WB6 title (28-game winning streak at home snapped)
*Class 2A QND Regional Championship*
Pleasant Plains: 56
1) QND: 69
Justin Bottorff: 25 pts
Jacob Mayfield: 14 pts
Carter Cramsey: 12 pts
Raiders: (26-2)
- QND at Stanford Olympia (Tuesday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 2A Riverton Regional Championship*
Williamsville: 49
10) Pittsfield: 44
Nick Reel: 16 pts
Saukees: finish (25-3)
*Class 1A Western Regional Championship*
Western: 49
Pleasant Hill: 64
Kaleb Root: 35 pts
Dalton Crane: 14 pts
Jacob Goertz: 14 pts
Wolves: first regional championship since 1992
*Class 1A Peoria Quest Regional Championship*
Bushnell-PC: 49
Peoria Quest: 64
Jason Housenga: 20 pts
- Pleasant Hill vs. Peoria Quest (Wednesday, 7 p.m. - at Brown County)
*Class 1A South Fulton Regional Championship*
Central: 38
Unity: 50
Cory Miller: 32 pts, 14 rebs
Lane Marlow: 14 pts
Mustangs: first regional title since 2014 (7th in program history)
- Unity vs. Delavan (Tuesday, 7 p.m - at Brown County)
*Class 1A Greenfield Regional Championship*
West Central: 45
Carrollton: 46
**High School Basketball, Girls**
*Class 1A Semifinals*
Unity: 42
Calhoun: 34
Jordan Hildebrand: 14 pts, 9 rebs
Kaylee Kuhn: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 4 steals
Mustangs: (24-10), outscored Calhoun 16-3 in the third quarter
*State Championship*
- Unity vs. Annawan (Saturday, 1 p.m. - TV: WGEM-FOX)
*Class 2A Semifinals*
Central-SE: 37
Byron: 53
Brianna Hildebrand: 7 pts, 7 rebs
Lady Panthers: (30-3)
*Third Place Game*
Central-SE vs. Elgin St. Edward (Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - TV: WGEM-FOX)
