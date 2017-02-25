Signing Day invades Knox County, Palmyra, Monroe City

(WGEM) -- Three student athletes announced their college intentions Friday.



Knox County's Noah Talton is taking his speed to the Indian Hills Community College track and field program.



"It was a big decision trying to choose what sport I wanted to play," Talton said.



"It's very exciting to go out and compete against guys that are running faster times that I'm running right now."



Palmyra shot put standout Steven Walker is heading north a bit.



Walker became the latest local commitment for Culver-Stockton track and field.



"When you're sitting behind that desk it's something completely different. You've got your buddies around you, clapping for you, (and) watching you sign that paper. You finally realize that this is going to be the next four years," Walker indicated.



"This is something I amazing that I'm doing."



John Wood landed one of the area's top senior basketball players as Monroe City's Asjia Troy made her Lady Blazer commitment official.



"I never thought I was going to play college basketball. When I was little dreamed (about) it but I (thought) that was unrealistic," Troy said.



"But now I'm living it."



Friday had extra meaning for Asjia. It was her mother's birthday. She died from cancer seven years ago.