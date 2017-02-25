Endangered man found after for he went missing Friday

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was located unharmed after he went missing Friday night in Ralls County.

Troopers said 23-year-old Andrew Schumacher was last seen in Perry, Missouri at 8 p.m. and was possibly headed towards Troy, Missouri.

The advisory said Schumacher suffers from schizophrenia and has been without medication for several days. Troopers said he harms himself by cutting and is known to carry razor blades. He also is known to abuse methamphetamine.

Troopers describe Shucmacher as a 5 foot 11 inch male, weighing 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, with tattoos on the left cheek and left side of his neck.

He is driving a silver 2004, Chevy Impala according to troopers and they said the driver side rear door is dented and the car has black spoke hubcaps.

The Missouri license plates read PL7U4S.