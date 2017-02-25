Iowa firefighter killed in a car accident

Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency said a West Burlington, Iowa man was killed in the line of duty Friday evening.

Gina M. Hardin said Volunteer Firefighter James Franciskovich, 52, was killed in a car accident in Mahaska County according to West Burlington Fire Chief Shaun Ryan.

Firefighter Franciskovich was traveling to Ames, Iowa for the State Fire School along with fellow department members Carrie Falcon and Shane McCampbell.

Chief Ryan stated the car hit a patch of ice around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 163 near Pella, Iowa and State Patrol said the car rolled on its top.

Troopers said Falcon and McCampbell received minor injuries and were treated and released.

Ryan said local firefighters spent the evening contacting members of the department to notify them.

Franciskovich was a member of the West Burlington Fire Department for 15 plus years.

Funeral arrangements are pending.