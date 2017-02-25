Quincy home goes up in flames

Smoke can bee seen from blocks away. (Photo by Eric Sprinkle)

Flames cane been seen from a distance. (Photo by Eric Sprinkle)

Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Quincy that produced smoke that could be seen miles away.

The two-story brick home at 311 Cherry St. was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 6:15 p.m.

Bystander Steven Baker said there flames coming from the back of the home. He guessed the flames were 20 feet high.

Baker said it looked like the firefighters got the fire out within 10 to 15 minutes.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire started on the second floor. They said two people were home but made it out safely.

QFD Capt. Mark Bigelow said there was extensive damage in the home. He said it was unknown what started the fire, but they were investigating cause.

One of the residents said they called 911. They said four dogs were also inside and made it out.

Cherry Street, from 3rd to 4th Street, was closed to traffic. Police were asking people to avoid the area.